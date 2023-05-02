Shah Rukh, Salman to shoot for 'Tiger 3' special sequence on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): The wait is finally over. Shooting for superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's special sequence in 'Tiger 3' will commence soon.

As per a source, the duo will be on the same set to shoot for Tiger 3 on May 8.

"The two Goliaths in the history of Indian cinema - Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan - are coming together again for Aditya Chopra's Spy Universe and the shoot date to witness them together again is set for May 8th! The energy on the sets of Tiger 3 will be palpable when these two iconic megastars set foot on the shooting floor. They will be doing some insane action sequences in Tiger 3 and this SRK and Salman set-piece was planned for over six months to make it a massive talking point. This is Pathaan's entry in Tiger's timeline so this sequence will be something to watch out for," the source added.



Earlier, the source revealed that the Khans will be shooting together for a week at least.

"The fact that 7 days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences! The expectations are sky high after what people have seen in Pathaan and the makers are very aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema!" the source added.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina is also a part of the film.

Salman and SRK recently shared screen space in 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records. (ANI)

