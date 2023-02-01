Shah Rukh's 'Jawan' look with bandages on face goes viral, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): After Pathaan's mega success, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back on the sets of his next film 'Jawan'.

A new picture of SRK from the sets of Jawan has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the still, Shah Rukh's face can be seen covered with heavy bandages. It showed SRK sporting long locks.



Fans left excited after seeing the new look of SRK.

"The king won't stop now. He is the best," a social media user commented.

"Woaaah... Pathaan is now Jawan," another one wrote.

Jawan is helmed by Atlee. It also stars actress Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme played in the background.

'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Jawan, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. (ANI)