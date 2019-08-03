Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal's 'crew' relishing European holiday!

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): Friendship is just around the corner and even Bollywood celebrities are all charged to live the day to its best! Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter along with their friend Kunal Kemmu and others have headed to Europe to celebrate their bond.

As 'the crew' posed for a click together, Kunal shared the picture on his Instagram handle.



The group landed in Europe and was seen enjoying amazing bike rides on a clear smooth road amidst the mountains. Earlier, Kunal on the Instagram story shared a clip where Ishaan was heard saying they are heading to Zurich, Switzerland.

This comes after Shahid's latest release 'Kabir Singh' which not only received appreciation from the fans but also emerged as a hit on the box office becoming the actor's biggest solo opener.

Not only this, but the film also became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and Australia's highest grossing Hindi film too.

'Kabir Singh' starred Kiara Advani alongside Shahid and was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

While Ishaan, Shahid's brother recently celebrated his first anniversary in Bollywood as his debut film 'Dhadak' clocked one year.

The film also marked the debut of late actor Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

