Shahid Kapoor celebrates Diwali with Mira Rajput

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 21:46 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 27 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput gave major couple goals while celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali.
The couple extended their Diwali wishes to fans and loved ones while sharing a romantic snap on Instagram.
The 'Kabir Singh ' actor sported an ethnic look with a white printed kurta is seen hugging his wife who wore a lime-green salwar-kameez along with drop earrings.
"Love and light #HappyDiwali," Mira wrote alongside the sweet picture.On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in the Hindi version of the Telugu hit 'Jersey'.
The Hindi remake will be helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original Telugu movie, which starred actor Nani. It will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, and Dil Raju.
'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.
The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.
Shahid's last outing 'Kabir Singh' emerged as the biggest hit of 2019 despite the controversies surrounding it. A remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy', 'Kabir Singh' also featured Kiara Advani in the lead role.
The Hindi remake of 'Jersey' is slated to release on August 28, next year. (ANI)

