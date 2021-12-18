Shahid Kapoor gave his blood, sweat while training for 'Jersey', displayed sportsman spirit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor has undergone intense and rigorous training to get into the skin of a cricketer for 'Jersey'.

Training day in and day out for the film, the actor gave it his everything to perfect the role of Arjun Talwar.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Shahid posted a video, encapsulating his extensive training that began two years ago.



The video also captured the accident when the actor got injured. While rehearsing on set, he was hit by a ball on his lower lip and blood started gushing out.





Talking about Shahid's accident, producer Aman Gill said, "We all know that Shahid is a perfectionist but what we saw that day was a display of true sportsman spirit by Shahid. He was back on the set after his stitches and we were all in awe of his passion for acting. He's given it his everything to bring the raw emotions of Arjun alive on screen and you'll be able to see it when you watch the film."

After, 25 stitches, Shahid was back on the field, batting strong for 'Jersey' with his raw talent and determination.

Presented by Allu Aravind, the movie has been directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Kamra in lead roles.

Slated to hit the theatres on December 31, 'Jersey' is a remake of actor Nani's movie by the same name. (ANI)

