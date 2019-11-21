Shahid Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Shahid Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor gives sneak-peak of practice session for 'Jersey'

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:33 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor, who has started preparing for his upcoming Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Jersey,' shared a video on social media while learning the intricacies of cricket.
The actor shared a sneak-peak from his cricket practices, decked up in sporting attire.
Clad in a white sports jersey along with a helmet, Shahid was spotted hitting the ball straight out of the park during the practice sessions.
"#jersey #prep," he captioned the video.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#jersey #prep

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 20, 2019 at 9:18pm PST


As soon as the 'Kabir Singh' actor uploaded the video on Instagram, scores of celebrities thronged the comments' section.
The first set of comments came from his brother and actor Ishaan Khatter where he wrote, "Shoooooooooooootttttttttt."
Bollywood's rap king Badshah wrote, "Clean."
While hinting of a superhit film again, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor wrote, "Blockbuster incoming."
Some time back, makers of the film roped in Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady.
Gowtam Tinnanuri, who was the man behind the camera in the original feature starring Nani, will return to helm the Hindi version too. The upcoming remake will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.
The film is set to hit the theatres on August 28, 2020.
Shahid's last outing 'Kabir Singh' emerged as 2019's biggest hit despite the controversies surrounding it. A remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy', 'Kabir Singh' also featured Kiara Advani in the lead role. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:35 IST

