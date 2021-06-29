Shahid Kapoor leaves fans drooling over his 'pumped up' muscles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor, on Monday, gave his fans a glimpse of his muscular physique.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Kabir Singh' star posted a picture of him flaunting his 'pumped-up' muscles.



"Getting back to the pump," he captioned the post, wherein he is seen wearing his workout clothes. He teamed up his workout look with a cool cap.



Shahid's latest image left fans in awe of his body.

"Biceps goals," a user commented.

"Amazing. Keep it up," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid will be next seen in 'Jersey', which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish. (ANI)

