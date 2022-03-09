Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share a glimpse of daughter Misha's first day of school

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Just like all the other parents, Bollywood star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turned sentimental on their daughter Misha's first day of school.

After a long hiatus caused by COVID-19, life seems to be limping back to normalcy, with many places reopening slowly, including schools and colleges.

Shahid and Mira's 5-year-old daughter Misha is among those children who are finally going to school. Updating fans and followers about the same, Mira posted a sentimental picture on her Instagram Story.



She shared a picture of her and Shahid holding hands as they drove to drop their little one at the school.

"First day for a very confident girl and two sappy parents," Mira wrote.



The duo, who got hitched on July 7, 2015, are also parents to 3-year-old son Zain. (ANI)

