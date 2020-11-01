Shahid Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for brother Ishaan Khatter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): As actor Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khetter rings in his 25th birthday today, the 'Padmaavat' star extended warm wishes alongside a sweet note to make the day special.

The 'Kismat Konnection' star penned down an adorable message for the birthday boy on Instagram, alongside a super adorable picture of the two.

While sharing the birthday post for his baby brother on Instagram, the 'Kabir Singh' actor wrote, "Happy birthday Ishaan. May you be everything you deserve to be. Loads of love."



Ishaan shares a 14-year age gap with half-brother Shahid. He is the son of Neelima Azim and Rajesh Khattar.



Katrina Kaif also extended birthday wishes to Ishaan on her Instagram Story.



Earlier in the day, Khatter's 'Khaali Peeli' co-star penned down a cute birthday note for Ishaan, alongside an equally lovable picture.

She wrote a short and sweet caption, wishing him "more pancakes and adventure."

"Happy bday little mr sunshine. here's to more pancakes and adventures," she wrote in the caption.

The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Dhadak' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan was last seen in Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' and also in Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday, and the duo's film has received positive responses. (ANI)

