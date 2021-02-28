Shahid Kapoor relives 'Kabir Singh' memories with stunning throwback pic, says 'This love is rare'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Reminiscing about his 'amazing memories' with fans from his 2019 romantic drama 'Kabir Singh', Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Sunday treated his followers to a stunning throwback picture.

The 'Kismat Konnection' star hopped on to Instagram to share an attractive picture of him as his fans mobbed at a special movie event.



In the picture, the 'Badmaash Company' star is seen striking a candid pose at a fan event.

Sporting white pants and a designer shirt with a navy blue blazer, Kapoor accessorised his look with a pair of aviators. Sticking one of his hands in his pants' pocket, and striking a slightly smiling pose, the actor looks handsome as ever in the picture post.



In the backdrop, there is a mob of fans as they have cut-outs of their much-loved character of Kabir Singh, as they cheered up for the star.

Cherishing the love received by his fans over the special event, the actor wrote in the caption to the photo, "This love is rare. #blessed to have it. Amazing #memories."

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 4 lakh likes from the fans with many leaving scores of red heart and fire emoticons.

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21, 2019, and had been appreciated by audiences across India.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapoor will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna. (ANI)

