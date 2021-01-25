Shahid Kapoor set to star opposite Raashi Khanna in Raj & DK's next

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor is all set to play the lead role in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming Over-the-Top (OTT) project.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor shared the update by posting a picture of himself with the filmmakers as they dive into the pre-production stage of the project on Instagram stories.

"It's taking off. These bad boys got a hard vibe and a dark plan," Kapoor wrote along with the picture.

The picture was later also shared by 'The Family Man' filmmakers on their Instagram stories where they expressed their excitement for the project.

In the project, Kapoor will be seen opposite actor Raashi Khanna whom he introduced later in his Instagram story and welcomed her "onboard."





The picture sees Raashi capturing a selfie as Shahid is seen standing besides him.

"Raashi Khanna welcome onboard. And thanks for letting me be part of your selfie. I feel blessed," he wrote along with the picture.

The second season of Raj and DK's 'The Family Man' is all set to release on February 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

Shahid Kapoor on the other hand will next be seen in the sports drama 'Jersey' which is a Hindi remake of Telugu superhit film of the same name. The film will release on November 5, this year. (ANI)

