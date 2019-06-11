Shahid Kapoor shares 'Falling Apart' dialogue promo from 'Kabir Singh'

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen as an angry, vengeful man in his forthcoming film 'Kabir Singh', shared a 'Falling Apart dialogue promo' on Tuesday.

The small clip features the actor as Dr Kabir Rajdheer Singh who knows no boundaries in love and even after six months is not over his separation with his ladylove Preeti.

With 'Tujhe kitna chahne lage hum', a song from the film, playing in the background, the promo shows Shahid gradually becoming an alcoholic and a drug addict.

The actor shared the twenty-second promo on the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "She was his addiction, his obsession, and his love."



Fans have already fallen in love with the trailer of the film which came out in May.

The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. While the 'Padmaavat' star plays the lead character in the film, Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Netflix's 'Lust Stories,' essays the role of 'Preeti'.

The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. When the teaser of 'Kabir Singh' dropped online, Vijay took to Twitter to appreciate Shahid's look.

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. It will hit the big screens on June 21. (ANI)