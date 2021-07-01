Shahid Kapoor shares glimpses of his shooting schedule with BTS video

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, on Thursday, shared insights of his shooting schedule in a fast-paced 20-second video on social media.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a short video on Reels, giving fans a sneak peek into how things are proceeding with masked crews and sanitation protocols.

Sharing the video, in the caption, Shahid wrote, "Unmasking 20 seconds of my life!"





In the video, Shahid could be seen seemingly shooting for a perfume brand, while walking to the set with his mask on. He takes it off as he gets his makeup done and once again puts it on as he moves ahead to the shooting venue.

Upon reaching there, viewers could see the cameramen and crew following the COVID safety norms while working. Soon after the shooting completed, the actor headed back to his car.

Meanwhile, Shahid will be next seen in 'Jersey', which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish. (ANI)

