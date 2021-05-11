Shahid Kapoor shares 'picture of happiness', pens down motivational thought for fans

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Sending out Monday motivation, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor shared an inspirational message for fans in his latest post.

The 'Kabir Singh' star shared a 'Picture of happiness' on his Instagram handle through which he delineated deep motivational thoughts.

The picture sees a family cramped up on a broken bed, under a leaky roof in a shabby room, but still, each member is seen having a smile on their face while sleeping.



Alongside the picture, the 'Jab We Met' star also mentioned the story behind the art by informing that the great Turkish poet Nazim Hikmat "once asked his friend Abidin Dino(Turkish artist and well-known painter), to draw a picture of HAPPINESS," and he drew this.



Taking to the caption, Shahid wrote, "Happiness is not absence of sufferings but acceptance of sufferings..."

The inspirational post was liked by fellow celebrities and more than six lakh fans. Shahid's brother and actor Ishan Khatter also wrote "as long as you're together," with a heart emoticon in the comments section.

The father of two often shares such contemplative posts on his social media handles for his fans.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapoor will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna. (ANI)

