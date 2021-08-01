Shahid Kapoor sports uber cool look ahead of debut in digital show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday flaunted his tattoo look ahead of his digital debut, which is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a short video clip in which he can been seen with temporary tattoos on his neck.

He also expressed his excitement about sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna.



"Waiting on set call me soon @rajanddk ... can't wait to share the frame with @actorvijaysethupathi sorry @raashiikhanna I've got too used to having you around on set," Shahid wrote on Instagram.



The yet-to-be-titled project is touted as a quirky drama thriller, which will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Reacting to Shahid's post, Raj and DK of 'The Family Man' fame commented: "Shot ready! Let's roll."

Fans quite impressed by Shahid's new look poured in their comments at Shahid's post.

"You look so hot," a fan wrote.

"Sexy look," another social media user commented.

Apart from Raj and Dk's project, Shahid will also be seen in 'Jersey' -- a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. (ANI)

