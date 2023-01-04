Shahid Kapoor teases fans about 'new phase' in OTT debut 'Farzi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor, on Wednesday, teased fans about his role in the upcoming web series 'Farzi'.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared a special video which they captioned, "Naya saal Naya maal."

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



In the video, Shahid could be heard saying, "Mere zindagi ka naya phase..kya logon ko pasand aega?..Par artist to artist hota hai na."

The video indicates that the 'Kabir Singh' actor might be playing the role of a painter in the upcoming series.

Helmed by Raj and DK, the series also stars actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

'Farzi' marks the digital debut of Shahid.

Soon after he shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons and shared their excitement.

"SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE!!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "East or west, Shahid is the BEST."

"Finally, ab maza aayega. 1saal se wait kar raha hu," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's sports drama film 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur which failed to impress the audience at the box office despite him getting positive reviews for his performance.

He will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)