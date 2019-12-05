Shahid Kapoor to share screen with father Pankaj Kapur in upcoming sports drama 'Jersey'

New Delhi (India), Dec 5 (ANI): After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', Shahid Kapoor is all set to share the screen with father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in director Gowtam Tinnanuri's Hindi remake of Telugu sports drama 'Jersey'.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news and also announced that the film will co-star 'Super 30' fame Mrunal Thakur.

#Confirmed: Father - son on big screen again... #PankajKapur to play mentor to #ShahidKapoor in #Jersey... Costars #MrunalThakur... Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version... 28 Aug 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/l6Ybm9AAmz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2019

Shahid Kapoor will be essaying the role of a cricketer and the actor's father will reportedly play his mentor in the movie. The father-son duo will be seen on the silver screen after a long gap of four years after 'Shaandaar'

After his much-acclaimed portrayal of a psycho-lover in 'Kabir Singh', Kapoor is all set to treat his fans with the sports flick.

Film 'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. The Hindi remake of 'Jersey' is slated to release on August 28, next year. (ANI)