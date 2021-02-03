Shahid Kapoor treats fans to stunning subtle selfie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday treated fans to a subtle selfie with an intriguing caption.

The 'Padmaavat' star took to Instagram and shared a selfie in which the actor bore an intense look.

In the picture, the 'Kismat Konnection' star looks stunning as he showcased his stoned bicep. Sporting a grey vest, the actor is seen in all comfy mode.



Taking to the caption, the 'Kabir Singh' wrote, "Boo."



With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 4 lakh likes and many adorable comments from his fans.

Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter's also left an intriguing comment over the post. The 'Phone Bhoot' actor, who had just this morning, shared a workout video with co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, commented with a ghost emoticon on the 'Haider' star's post.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid, who had started his acting career with romantic movies, has been taking up intense roles in the past years. Lately, he has starred in movies like 'Haider', 'Udta Punjab', 'Rangoon', and others, which highlighted his versatility as an actor.

Kapoor will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna. (ANI)

