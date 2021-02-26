Shahid Kapoor treats fans with stunning picture resembling 'Kabir Singh' styled aviators

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Hoping that everybody had a good day, Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor on Friday treated fans to a stunning close-up picture sporting his 'Kabir Singh' style aviators.

The 'Ishq Vishk' star took to Instagram and shared a selfie in which the actor can be seen showcasing his chiselled jawline with a well-groomed beard.

In the picture, the 'Padmaavat' star looks stunning as he sports a grey vest, and accessorised his look with the 'Kabir Singh' styled aviator glasses.



Taking to the caption, the 40-year-old actor wrote, "Ae ae ae. . Hope you all had a good day."





With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 3 lakh likes and many adorable comments from his fans within a few minutes of being posted.

This picture marks the first post of Shahid on social media after the actor ringed in his 40th birthday on Thursday. Scores of Bollywood stars including Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and many more celebrated the star's birthday by sending him good wishes on social media.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid, who had started his acting career with romantic movies, has been taking up intense roles in the past years. Lately, he has starred in movies like 'Haider', 'Udta Punjab', 'Rangoon', and others, which highlighted his versatility as an actor.

Kapoor will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna. (ANI)

