Shahid Kapoor turns photographer for wife Mira Kapoor, see pics

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor, on Sunday dropped a couple of happy sunkissed pictures on her social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared the photos which she captioned, " Feeling like a Christmas bauble @shahidkapoor."

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



In the pictures, Mira could be seen donning a pink sweater and sitting on the sofa.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

"Lovely with your beautiful smile," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "We know who the photographer is from the glow in your eyes."

"So Beautiful," another fan wrote.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016. On July 7 this year, the couple completed 7 years of togetherness.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up.

Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series 'Farzi' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)