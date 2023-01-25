Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's web series 'Farzi' title track 'Sab Farzi' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller web series 'Farzi' unveiled the title track 'Sab Farzi' on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared a glimpse of the song which they captioned, "My art isn't limited to a canvas."

Sung by Saba Azad and the duo Sachin-Jigar and is penned by Priya Saraiya.

Soon after Amazon Prime Video shared the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"really love thisssss," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Can't wait for FARZI."

Singer Saba Azad also shared the song and wrote, "Had so much fun singing this one!!Yaar, Pyaar, Paisa, Sab Farzi Hai #Farzi #FarziOnPrime, Feb 10."

Helmed by the acclaimed director duo, Raj and DK, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 10, 2023.

The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

The trailer gave a glimpse into the life of a small-time con artist Sunny (played by Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses.

Speaking about the series, Shahid earlier said, "This Amazon Original Series, Farzi has a special corner in my heart. Kehne ko toh this is my digital debut, but working with Raj and DK, felt like home. And working with such brilliant co-actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nanu (Amolji), Kay Kay Menon, Raashii had its own charm. Playing Artist aka Sunny wasn't simple, the character is quite complex, his situations and his greed for a better life makes him take some decisions, which he has not necessarily thought through. I am quite sure, that the audience will love the show, they will enjoy the humour, the grit and the overall story, it will keep them at the edge of their seats. And of course, Prime Video will be taking this series to a worldwide audience, usse better kya hi ho sakta hai, that people around the world get to watch this amazing content." (ANI)