Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira twin in black as they pose for Diwali selfie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Sending love and light to all his fans, actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday shared an adorable Diwali selfie with wife Mira Kapoor.

The 'Jab We Met' star posted a picture on Instagram in which the lovely couple can be seen twinning in black traditional ensembles for Diwali festivity.



While Shahid looked stunning in an embroidered kurta, Mira decked up in a matching glamorous suit with floral print dupatta. She accessorised her look by wearing diamond earrings and a matching bracelet.

The 'Kismat Konnection' star captioned the post as, "Happy Diwali to you all. Love and light."





Mira also shared a picture of several lit diyas and wished everyone on Instagram on the festive occasions. Missing in both their posts were pictures of their kids - daughter Misha and son, Zain.



On Diwali, the 'Haider' star shared a glimpse of the Diwali rangoli at his home and penned down a heart-warming post on the auspicious occasion.

"Happy Diwali to you all. Here's to messy rangolis and priceless family time. Feed the heart with love. Everything else will come and go," he wrote. (ANI)

