Shahid Kapoor's intriguing first look from 'Bloody Daddy' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor has been on roll ever since his debut web series 'Farzi' witnessed a mega success on OTT.

He recently announced his new project with Kriti Sanon. And now on Wednesday Shahid shared his first look from Ali Abbas Zafar's project 'Bloody Daddy'.

The poster sees Shahid in an intense action avatar. He has blood stains on the collar of his white shirt.

"Teaser dropping BLOODY soon," he wrote.

The action thriller film also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Vivan Bhatena.

Ronit also shared the poster and shared his experience working on the project.

"I was so excited while I was shooting for this now even more excited for you guys to view it. Im so proud to have this chance to have associated with some of the finest actors in our industry and One of the greatest directors I've worked with. Edgy as hell! No doubt it'll be one of my finest in my career," he shared.

Bloody Daddy is set to be the official adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche. (ANI)