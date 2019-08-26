New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): As Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary on Monday, Bollywood's megastar Shah Rukh Khan wished his onscreen 'Daddy cool' in the most adorable way.

Impressed by the beautiful throwback picture of the Kher duo, the actor extended his wishes to Anupam on Twitter and wrote, "Oh wow! Congratulations Daddy Cool!"

The 64-year-old veteran actor shared the unseen throwback wedding picture along with a beautiful caption to wish his beloved wife.

Cherishing the togetherness, the veteran actor said that although they have completed 34 years together, it still feels like yesterday.

In the throwback picture, the power couple can be seen surrounded by Anupam's brother Raju Kher and mother Dulari Kher.

He wrote, "Dearest Kirron!!! Happy 34th wedding anniversary!! Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai Jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together."

Though Shahrukh and Anupam have shared screen space in several films, their chemistry as father-son in the iconic film 'Dilwale Dhulaniya Le Jayengey' is a remarkable one. (ANI)