Shahrukh Khan (image courtesy: Instagram)
Shahrukh Khan (image courtesy: Instagram)

Shahrukh Khan marks 27 years in Indian Cinema, thanks fans

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:39 IST

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood's heartthrob and Badshah, known for his penchant for work and an icon of romance in India on Tuesday completed nearly three decades in Hindi cinema.
The actor paved his way into the industry with 'Deewana' in 1992 which was a stupendous success at the box office and also won him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award for his performance.
Basking in the success of his film, the actor has travelled miles by beginning the career in acting with theatre in Delhi where he grew up, before he moved to television with shows like "Fauji" and "Circus", and eventually into the universe of films.
Celebrating the day, the 53-year-old actor uploaded a small video on his Twitter handle, where he can be seen riding a bike on the famous 90s track 'Koi Na Koi Chahiye' of his first film and later thanked his fans for 27 years in Indian cinema which is "exactly half the life" of the actor.
In the video, King Khan said, "I have been trying to entertain my fans and many times I have succeeded and many times I have failed. Thank you all for bearing with me."


Over the span of his journey in the film fraternity, he scored unprecedented success with films like 'Darr', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Chak De! India', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Mohabbatein' and many more in which he showcased his range as an actor and every time raised the acting bar.
Over the last few years, the actor was featured in projects like 'Zero' where he played a vertically challenged man.
Earlier in May, the actor appeared as the special guest on David Letterman's upcoming season of his Netflix talk show.
Fans of the actor sent sending their love and tributes from all across the globe, making #27GoldenYearsOfSRK trending on the Internet.
The actor tied the knot with Gauri Chibber in 1991 and is a proud dad to three children-- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:37 IST

Journalist files complaint against Salman Khan, accuses him of assault

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): A television journalist has filed a complaint against Salman Khan on charges of abuse, assault and robbery.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:18 IST

Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande to star in Ryan...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 25 (ANI): Trust writer-director Ryan Murphy to pull off the biggest casting coup ever! Murphy has a knack of bringing a star-studded cast, so the ensemble he put together for his upcoming Netflix adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical 'The Prom' doesn't come as a surprise

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:18 IST

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by court in defamation...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Tuesday issued summons to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in a defamation case filed by actor Aditya Pancholi in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:02 IST

Ranveer Singh's latest post will remind you of India's iconic...

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): As India's win at the 1983 World Cup clocks 36 years today, Ranveer Singh, who is all set to play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and recreate the iconic win on the big screen with his upcoming film '83', shared a post remembering the victory.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 20:40 IST

Judi Dench defends Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey work: 'You...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 25 (ANI): Veteran actor Judi Dench defended disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey as artists, saying their contribution to the cinema should not be forgotten.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:59 IST

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra is smashing her badminton...

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra is preparing hard to play the role of the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal in her upcoming film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:55 IST

Meezaan Jaaferi expresses his love for Sharmin Segal in 'Aai...

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): After treating fans with some scintillating numbers such as 'Aila re', 'Zara Suno' and 'Udhal Ho', makers of 'Malaal' have dropped another track from the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:31 IST

Danny Boyle's first choice was Chris Martin over Ed Sheeran in...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 25 (ANI): Ace director Danny Boyle has revealed that Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran was not his first choice for the upcoming film 'Yesterday.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:13 IST

Varun Dhawan sharpens boxing skills ahead of 'Street Dancer 3D'

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the lead pair of 'Street Dancer 3D', seem to be leaving no stone unturned to ace their look in the film, for which shooting has commenced.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:59 IST

Lady Gaga talks about importance of gay pride

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga spoke about the importance of Gay Pride during her SiriusXM show at Harlem's Apollo Theatre on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:51 IST

Kiara Advani set to play a rockstar in Netflix's 'Guilty'

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): After impressing the audience with her stellar performance in 'Kabir Singh', Kiara Advani is all set to star in Netflix's next titled 'Guilty.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:40 IST

Khloe Kardashian found 'beauty' in life after Tristan Thompson...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is teaching everyone to look at the brighter side of things.

Read More
iocl