Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan
Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan

Shahrukh, Salman greet fans on Bakra Eid

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 21:34 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Shahrukh Khan on Monday stepped out of his house, Mannat, at Bandra to wave to fans and greet them on Bakra Eid.
Dressed in a casual the actor waved at fans who thronged the streets outside his house just to catch a glimpse of him.

Unlike him, Salman Khan took to social media to extend his warm wishes to his fans and followers.
"On this Eid, sending my best wishes to everyone. Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha! #EidMubarak," he tweeted.

Not only the Khans of the Bollywood, other stars such as Richa Chadda and Sidharth Malhotra also wished their fan on social media.
Going simple with her wishes, Richa wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all! Let there be love and light."
She also greeted fans for the auspicious day by sharing a photo on an Instagram story wherein she looked beautiful flaunting a pink and blue dupatta.

"#EidMubarak guys! May this blessed occasion fill our hearts with peace and happiness, forever. Love & Respect" tweeted Sidharth.

Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy.
People buy goats or sheep a day prior for sacrifice, on the day commemorating Ibrahim (Abraham) who was to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.
Other than prepping the feast, people also visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones and together enjoy several delicacies that are prepared on the occasion. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 22:58 IST

Ishaan Khattar bags role in Mira Nair 'A Suitable Boy'

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Ishaan Khattar who recently completed a year in Bollywood industry will be seen in filmmaker Mira Nair's screen adaptation of Vikram Seth classic 'A Suitable Boy'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 22:55 IST

Yoodlee Films to treat audience with comedic caper 'Bahut Hua Sammaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Yoodlee Films, known for putting out content-driven movies, have announced their next film -- 'Bahut Hua Sammaan'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:02 IST

Esha Gupta celebrates 3 years of 'Rustom'

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): The Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta-starrer 'Rustom' clocked 3 years of its release today and Esha cannot stop herself from celebrating the special day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:41 IST

Here's when Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer 'Bypass Road' will hit theaters

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! 'Bypass Road' starring Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to release on November 1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:21 IST

Brody Jenner mocks ex-wife Kaitlynn after pictures of her...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): It seems that Brody Jenner who recently called it quits with his ex Kaitlynn Carter is leaving no stone unturned to mock at his ex after she was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus in a video.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:07 IST

'Dream Girl' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's new avatar will leave...

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are all set to tickle you with the trailer of the highly-anticipated film 'Dream Girl' which will definitely leave you rolling on the floor laughing.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:31 IST

First weekend report: 'Jabariya Jodi' mints Rs. 11 crore

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's latest release 'Jabariya Jodi,' which opened to decent reviews, performed ordinarily in its first weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:26 IST

Teen Choice Awards 2019: Here's the full list of winners

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 12 (ANI): The Teen Choice Awards were handed out on Sunday night in Hermosa Beach, California.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:08 IST

'The Lion King' is unstoppable, crosses Rs. 150 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): 'The Lion King' is continuing its winning streak at the box-office! The film, which opened to decent reviews, is performing remarkably well and has crossed Rs. 150 crore mark.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:41 IST

Taylor Swift receives Icon Award at 2019 Teen Choice Awards;...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift received the inaugural Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards and after accepting the honour, the artist announced a new song.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:37 IST

Teen Choice Awards: Taylor Swift talks about 'Gender Inequality'...

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 12 (ANI): American pop-star Taylor Swift who won the first-ever 'Icon Award' at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday spoke about gender inequality and gave advice to her young fans while accepting the award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:19 IST

Popular television actor files complaint against second husband...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A popular television star has filed a complaint at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali against her second husband for allegedly abusing her daughter by making obscene comments and showing indecent pictures in his mobile since October 2017.

Read More
iocl