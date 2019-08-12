Shahrukh, Salman greet fans on Bakra Eid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Shahrukh Khan on Monday stepped out of his house, Mannat, at Bandra to wave to fans and greet them on Bakra Eid.

Dressed in a casual the actor waved at fans who thronged the streets outside his house just to catch a glimpse of him.



Unlike him, Salman Khan took to social media to extend his warm wishes to his fans and followers.

"On this Eid, sending my best wishes to everyone. Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha! #EidMubarak," he tweeted.



Not only the Khans of the Bollywood, other stars such as Richa Chadda and Sidharth Malhotra also wished their fan on social media.

Going simple with her wishes, Richa wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all! Let there be love and light."

She also greeted fans for the auspicious day by sharing a photo on an Instagram story wherein she looked beautiful flaunting a pink and blue dupatta.



"#EidMubarak guys! May this blessed occasion fill our hearts with peace and happiness, forever. Love & Respect" tweeted Sidharth.



Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy.

People buy goats or sheep a day prior for sacrifice, on the day commemorating Ibrahim (Abraham) who was to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

Other than prepping the feast, people also visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones and together enjoy several delicacies that are prepared on the occasion. (ANI)

