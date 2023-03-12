Shakti Kapoor nails hook step of 'Tum Tum' with his sister-in-law Padmini Kolhapure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Actor Shakti Kapoor danced to the tune of the viral Tamil song 'Tum Tum' with his sister-in-law and actor Padmini Kolhapure.

Taking to Instagram, Padmini Kolhapure shared a video along with a caption, "Dancing with crimemastergogo @shaktikapoor for birthday celebration of #shivangi."

In the video, the duo could be seen enjoying and dancing near the poolside. Shakti and his sister-in-law were seen following the hook steps of the song but Shakti Kapoor being himself started to show his signature dance moves.

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Shakti's son Siddhanth Kapoor dropped a laughing emojis.

Actor Akshay Oberoi wrote, "This is amazing."

One of the users wrote, "Waah..jija saali."

The Tamil track 'Tum Tum', sung by Aditi Bhavaraju, Yamini, Tejaswini, Sri Vardhini, and composed by S. Thaman with lyrics by Roshini.

Shakti and Padmini Kolhapure have worked together in films like, 'Suhaagan', 'Muddat', 'Pyari Behna', among others.

Recently, Shakti hopped on to daughter Shraddha Kapoor's 'Show Me The Thumka' song from movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar' and showed his thumkas.

Shakti has essayed a number of quirky characters in his career like Nandu from 'Raja Babu', Crime Master Gogo from 'Andaz Apna Apna', Vikram in 'Qurbani', Chuttitya in 'Gunda' and others.

Talking about Padmini Kolhapure, she made her acting debut at the age of seven in 1972.

She is known for her films like 'Prem Rog', 'Woh Saat Din', 'Zindagi', 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' and others. (ANI)