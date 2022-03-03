Shakti Kapoor sends birthday wishes to his 'amazing' daughter Shraddha

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor sent an adorable birthday wish to his daughter Shraddha Kapoor who turned 35 on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shakti shared a cute video of Shraddha enjoying a sunny day in the pool while sitting on a unicorn inflatable swimming float.

"A vvv happpy birthday my amazing daughter," he captioned the post.





The video accumulated thousands of comments within a few hours of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Recently, Shraddha made headlines as the release of her upcoming yet-to-be-titled film with Ranbir Kapoor was pushed to March 8, 2023.

Apart from this, the 'Aashiqui 2' actor will be seen in 'Chalbaaz' which is a remake of the 1989 'Chalbaaz', 'Nagin' and 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. (ANI)

