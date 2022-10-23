Shanaya Kapoor enjoy Diwali bash with her 'Favourites'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): Shanaya Kapoor, on Sunday, posted some pictures with her 'favourites' Maheep Kapoor and Navya Nanda on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya shared pictures from a Diwali party where Shanaya can be seen wearing a white embroidered anarkali for the occasion, Navya donned a printed crop top and skirt set. The photos also showed the beautiful decorations at the Diwali party.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkCx9OVoirJ/



As soon as she shared the pictures, Ananya took to the comments section and wrote, "I'm not there tho," while Akshay Marwah commented, "Looking amaze @maheepkapoor @shanayakapoor02."

Shanaya is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. She has a younger brother named Jahaan Kapoor. She is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak', essaying the role of Nimrit.

In the movie, she will be seen with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film. (ANI)

