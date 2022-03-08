Shanaya Kapoor enjoys pool day with her 'favs'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Debutant Shanaya Kapoor has been enjoying a day off by the pool with her 'favs'.

The daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to post a video and two photos, in which she was seen having fun with her childhood friends, actor Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan.



Ananya's younger sister, Rysa Panday also featured in the pictures. Shanaya took to the caption and wrote, "pool day with my favs!"







Recently, she had shared the first posters from her debut film, 'Bedhadak' on her Instagram account. The film, produced by Karan Johar, also stars newcomers Lakshay Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.



Describing her co-stars as 'suave', she wrote, "A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting #Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya & Gurfateh - directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan! @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @itslakshya @gurfatehpirzada @dharmamovies @mentor_disciple_films"

'Bedhadak' has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, who was also the director of Shanaya's cousin, Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, 'Dhadak', which came out in 2018. (ANI)

