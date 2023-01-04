Shanaya Kapoor shares glimpses from her trip to Disneyland, Ananya Panday reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, on Wednesday, shared some glimpses from her recent outing to Disneyland.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya shared a video which she captioned, "Living in a Disney world."

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



In the video, Shanaya could be seen roaming and enjoying the rides in the amusement park wearing a Minnie Mouse cap.

Soon after she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Ananya Panday commented, "My baby penguin missing u."

Sonam Kapoor's sister, Rhea Kapoor commented, "Omg I love euro Disney."

"U look beautiful shanaya," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "

The daughter of Maheep and actor Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya has a younger brother named Jahaan Kapoor. She is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak', in which she will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit.

The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Shanaya enjoys a massive fan following and she frequently shares her photos and videos with her fans on her social media. (ANI)