Shankar Mahadevan, Boney Kapoor, others pray for recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam

New Delhi [India], Aug14 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebrities including filmmakers Boney Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, and singer Shankar Mahadevan prayed for the speedy recovery of renowned singer SP Balasubrahmanyam as he was shifted to life support on Friday following his coronavirus diagnosis.

The celebrities took to Twitter to urge everyone to pray for the singer to recover soon leading to #SPBalasubrahmanyam trending on the microblogging site.

"Praying for the Speedy recovery of Legendary Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam. #SPBalasubrahmanyam" tweeted Kapoor.

'Mr India' director Shekhar Kapur also took to Twitter and said, "Praying for the great singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam on a ventilator with #Covid_19."

Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan, on the other hand, asked everyone to pray for the recovery of the seasoned singer.

"Let's all pray for SPB sirs health condition ! Let's pray that he recovers soon and comes back to normalcy," tweeted Mahadevan.

"Please pray for SPB sir," tweeted southern star and 'Raanjhana' actor Dhanush.

Almost a week after he was admitted to Chennai's MGM healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as his condition deteriorated.

As per the latest health bulletin by the hospital, the singer is on life support and his condition remains critical. (ANI)

