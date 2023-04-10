Shantanu Maheshwari, Tanya Maniktala's series 'Tooth Pari' trailer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming series titled 'Tooth Pari' starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala announced the trailer date.

Taking to Instagram, Shantanu treated fans with the announcement poster.

In the poster, Shantanu and Tanya can be seen kissing in the poster.

Sharing the poster, "Only this dentist could manage falling for a vampire while fixing her broken tooth! Find out what's in store for Roy and Rumi. TRAILER OUT TOMORROW."

Earlier, the poster was dropped which showed Shantanu in the role of a dentist, holding forceps and Tanya portrays the role of a patient, holding a tooth in her hand. In the title, the letter 'R' of the word 'Pari' is written backwards tickling the curiosity of the fans. The catchline of the series is 'when love bites'.

Shantanu shared the poster of the series with the caption, "This World Oral Hygiene Day I have a not-so-normal patient coming for check-in on her lost tooth. I am rooting for this love story to happen and so should you! Tooth Pari: When Love Bites comes to @netflix_in on the 20th of April!".

'Tooth Pari' is created by Bengali director Pratim Dasgupta. The series features Revathy, Sikandar Kher, Adil Hussain, Tillotama Shome and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. The series will stream exclusively on Netflix from April 20.

Meanwhile, apart from daily soaps, Shantanu is popular for his dancing skill. He grabbed the eyeballs of the audience at large in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' opposite Alia Bhatt. Tanya rose to fame in Shimit Amin and Mira Nair's screen adaptation of 'A Suitable Boy.' (ANI)