Sharad Kelkar looks dapper as he poses with 'Indian Police Force' gang

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Actor Sharad Kelkar will be seen in a full action avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Indian Police Force'.

On Wednesday, Sharad took to Instagram and dropped a picture with his 'Indian Police Force' gang -- featuring director Rohit and actors Sidharth Malhotra and Nikitin Dheer.

In the image, the actors along with Rohit posed in full swag.

"The unbeatable FORCE . Thankyou @itsrohitshetty sir #indianpoliceforce @primevideoin @sidmalhotra @nikitindheer @theshilpashetty," Sharad captioned the image.

Helmed by Rohit, 'Indian Police Force' is a web series which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

The 'Golmaal Returns' director, recently sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot of the 'Indian Police Force' at the Ramoji Film City, on the city's outskirts. He was later discharged from the hospital. The official streaming date of 'Indian Police Force' is still awaited.

The show will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)