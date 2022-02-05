Sharad Kelkar opens up about his role in Kirti Kulhari's debut production 'Nayeka'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Actor Sharad Kelkar is super excited to be a part of Kirti Kulhari's debut production 'Nayeka'.

Talking about the project, Sharad said, "I am really ecstatic to be a part of this film and this team. It is a dark comedy thriller and I really loved the script and my part in it ever since I read it. With it being Kirti's debut production, it makes the film all the more special as she isn't just my co-actor but also my producer and I am excited to embark upon this adventurous journey with her."



In the film, he will be seen donning a moustache.

"I believe in fully surrendering to my characters. I can't play my part honestly if I am not completely immersed and dedicated towards my role. And it's not just what's on paper that makes the character for me, it's also the look, the costumes, the physical traits and the nuances that make any character what it is. So, I chose to grow a moustache than using a fake one for this film," Sharad added.

'Nayeka' is a story of a struggling actress, who gets caught in a crime by mistake, and is being directed by Ajaykiran Nair. (ANI)

