Sharad Kelkar to play Bajiprabhu in 'Har Har Mahadev', first look out

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming period drama film 'Har Har Mahadev' unveiled the first look poster of actor Sharad Kelkar as Bajiprabhu Deshpande.

Taking to Instagram, Sharad Kelkar shared the motion poster, which he captioned, "Jinki yudh ki lalkaar aur shaurya se dushman bhi kapkapaaya, jinhone angina waar apne sharer par jhel kar apne rakt se swaraj ka abhishek kiya,. Aise prakramee shoorveer Bajiprabhu Deshpande ki bhumika mein Zee Studios garv ke saath abhineta Sharad Kelkar ko pesh kar rhe hain. Is Diwali 25 October se 'Har Har Mahadev' ki ye shivgarjana poore Hindustan ke cinema gharon mein Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu in bhashaon mein goonjegi."

The story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is inspirational and has always taught the lesson of 'Swarajya' to the generation. The founder of the Maratha Empire in western India, He was one of the greatest kings of his time and even today.

Helmed by Abhijeet Deshpande and produced by Zee Studios the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

Sharad is known for impactful performances in films like 'Tanhaji', 'Laxmi', 'Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram Leela', 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' and many more.

Meanwhile, Sharad was recently seen in a romantic thriller film 'Operation Romeo' which gathered positive responses from the audience. (ANI)

