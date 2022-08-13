Sharan Sharma celebrates 2 years of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' completed two years since its release on Friday, and the filmmaker Sharan Sharma expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sharan shared BTS moments from the film sets along with a caption.

He wrote, "Two years ago we released a film made with lots of love and passion. The making and release of this film was a journey filled with learnings and life lessons. A big thank you to everyone who worked on the film and gave it their best."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChKepjavvbX/

He added, "The biggest thank you to @karanjohar ... For trusting a first time film maker with a fairly ambitious story and giving us the production, creative and emotional support needed to make this film!"

The director also tagged the cast and crew of the film.

'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' is based on the life of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who made history when she became the first Indian woman in combat during the Kargil War.



Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

The film revolves around the journey of an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, essayed by Janhvi who takes on a mission to make her father proud and carve a niche for herself in the Armed Forces.

Gunjan (Janhvi) seems to find that accomplishing her dream is not easy as she is reminded at every point that she is a woman and weak because of it. Pankaj Tripathi who essayed the role of Janhvi's father in the film is the one who gives wings to her aspirations and supports her.

Apart from Janhvi's performance in the movie, Pankaj Tripathi was lauded for his performance as Anup Saxena in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. He portrayed a father who is there for his daughter, supporting her dreams against all odds in society. Anup supported the unusual dream of his daughter Gunjan (played by Janhvi Kapoor) of becoming a pilot. He stood by her even when others treated her as unequal or unfit to be a pilot because she was a girl. Anup advised her to follow her dreams without thinking of others' opinions or what society says.

One of the most inspirational movies in Bollywood with power-packed dialogues.

Pankaj Tripathi's dialogue from the movie in favour of supporting Gujan's dream is a lesson that regardless of being a man or a woman, all should be treated as equals in every field. He says, "Plane ladka udaaye ya ladki dono ko pilot hi bolte hain. Aur jab plane ko fark nahi padta hai ki use kaun udda raha hai to tumhe kyon padta hai? (Whether it's a man or a woman flying the plane, they are both called pilots. And if the plane doesn't care who's flying it, why should you?)".

Further extending the celebration, Dharma Productions also posted a video with a caption that stated, "A story of a girl who chased a dream and took over the skies! Celebrating #2YearsOfGunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChJaUVdJ9lj/

Sharan directorial also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. The biopic was produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. (ANI)

