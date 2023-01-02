Sharman Joshi drops first look from 'Congratulations'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): The makers of the Gujarati movie 'Congratulations' have unveiled the first look featuring Sharman Joshi in a never seen avatar.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Parenthood Has No Gender..! Here comes the first look of Congratulations..! In cinemas from February 3rd, 2023. Written & Directed by:- @rehan.chaudhary_Produced by :- @jeegar.chauhan & @vedant300582."

In the film, he will be seen playing the lead character, who gets pregnant.

Sharman could be seen as heavily pregnant and is posing in a yellow t-shirt that reads, "Parenthood has no gender" in the poster.

As soon as the poster was unveiled, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped their good wishes.

The family drama will also star Manasi Parekh Gohil in the lead. Jayesh Barbahya, Ami Bhayani, Archan Trivedi, Swati Dave and others.

'Congratulations' is written and directed by Rehan Chaudhary and is slated to hit the cinema on February 3.

Sharman is also a well-known Bollywood actor who has worked in films like '3 Idiots', 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited', 'Rang De Basanti', among several others.

He was also seen in 'Mission Mangal'. The film based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, carried out by a team of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari as ISRO scientists. (ANI)