Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Sharukh Khan: "feels like forever and seems like yesterday," on his 28th wedding anniversary

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:19 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): On his 28th wedding anniversary, Shah Rukh Khan shared a monochrome picture with his wife Gauri Khan on social media, captioned "Feels like forever, seems like yesterday."
"Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old," he wrote alongside the post.
The couple, who got married in 1991, is celebrating their wedding anniversary today.
Sharing that their love-story goes "beyond all fairy tales", King Khan added, "I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!"One of the most charming couple in Bollywood, they often express their affection for each other on social media.
Earlier last month, a nostalgic Gauri shared a look she had designed for Shah Rukh back in the 90s.
She took to Instagram to post two throwback pictures. In one of them, SRK can be seen dancing with co-actor Kajol in the song 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen'.
The couple has three children, two sons - Aryan and Abram - and a daughter Suhana.
On the work front, the 'Raees' actor was last seen in 'Zero' alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma which was released in December last year. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:25 IST

Taylor Swift dedicates her 13 years in industry to fans

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): Taylor Swift has become quite a common name and her songs echo around the globe! Well, this didn't happen overnight. As she turned 13 in the industry, the crooner put out the most beautiful message for her fans which is sure to make you go aww!

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:22 IST

Deepika to play Draupadi for her next production 'Mahabharat'

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): Deepika Padukone is set to travel back in time as she has been roped in to play Draupadi in upcoming feature 'Mahabharat'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 21:39 IST

Post Malone, Ariana Grande lead 2019 American Music Awards Nominations

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): The 2019 American Music Awards nominations have been announced and American singers Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish are leading the awards with 7, 6 and 6 nominations, respectively.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 21:00 IST

Anupam Kher overwhelmed to meet his friend Robert De Niro

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is overwhelmed as he recently met his long-time friend and Hollywood star Robert De Niro at an event in Manhattan, New York.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:49 IST

Here's what Demi Moore thinks about stars who do not deserve...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Even days after releasing her memoir, actor Demi Moore continued with jaw-dropping revelations about actors who do not deserve a higher paycheck.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:23 IST

Arunachal's fingerstyle guitarist making his way in Bollywood

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Taba Chake, a fingerstyle guitarist and singer-songwriter from Arunachal Pradesh has been enthralling music lovers with his lilting vocals and emotive lyrics.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:40 IST

'Pagalpanti' new song: John, Ileana recreate Salman's 'Tum Par...

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor John Abraham unveiled the first song of his upcoming comedy film, 'Pagalpanti' titled 'Tum par hum hai atke yaara' on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:04 IST

Madhuri Dixit Nene makes debut on YouTube with IIFA BTS video

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Joining the array of stars who have started their YouTube channel, Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene too made a debut on the video-sharing platform on Thursday.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:52 IST

Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 'The Current War' gets release date in India

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicolas Hoult and Tom Holland starrer 'The Current War' is set to release in India on November 1, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:46 IST

Kristen Stewart opens up about playing Jean Seberg in her latest flick

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Kristen Stewart, who is set to play the role of Jean Seberg in her upcoming film 'Seberg,' recently discuss the project ahead of its premiere at the London Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:44 IST

Did Selena Gomez address Hailey Baldwin's supposed dig after her...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Selena Gomez who dropped her second track 'Look at Her Now' on Wednesday, seemingly addressed the supposed criticism by her ex-boyfriendn Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:37 IST

Blake Lively makes 'picky' wish for husband Ryan Reynolds' birthday

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds who turned a year older on Wednesday, received a humorous wish from his wife, Blake Lively.

Read More
iocl