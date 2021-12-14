Shatrughan Sinha remembers 'showman' Raj Kapoor on his 97th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha took a trip down memory lane and remembered late legendary actor Raj Kapoor on his 97th birth anniversary.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sinha shared a black and white still from his 1976 action film with Kapoor titled 'Khaan Dost'.

Alongside the picture he wrote, "The greatest Showman & great institution #RajKapoor of the film industry continues to live in our hearts with warmth & love thorough his tremendous body of work. We pay our solemn prayers & tributes on his birth anniversary. #BirthAnniversary."



Dulal Guha directorial 'Khaan Dost' stars Raj Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Mithu Mukherjee and Yogeeta Bali in the lead roles. The movie revolves around the story of a simple-minded cop (Kapoor) caught in between having no money to marry his sister (Bali) and turning corrupt by accepting a bribe from the villain (Sinha).



Raj Kapoor, widely regarded as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment, would have turned 97 if he was alive today.

The legendary actor who was born in Peshwar to father-actor Prithviraj Kapoor and his wife had an illustrious career spanning more than two decades and had won many accolades including 3 National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India.

At the age of ten, he appeared in a Hindi film for the first time, in 1935's 'Inquilab'. Kapoor's big break came with the lead role in 'Neel Kamal' (1947) opposite Madhubala in her first role as a leading lady.

Winner of several accolades, the iconic Bollywood star had been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 for his contributions to the arts. In 1987, the late actor was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He was also a two-time nominee for the Palme d'Or grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival for his films 'Awaara' (1951) and 'Boot Polish' (1954).

He also played the lead in iconic movies such as 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970), 'Sangam' (1964), 'Shree 420' (1955), 'Awaara' (1951), 'Teesri Kasam' (1966), and many more. (ANI)

