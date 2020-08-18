She is a prime example of naari shakti: Anupam Kher wishes Nirmala Sitharaman on her 61st birthday

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): As the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman turned 61 on Tuesday, senior actor Anupam Kher extended birthday greetings to the Union Minister.

Kher took to Twitter to share a picture of Sitharaman where she is seen gracefully standing beside the Indian national flag.

Kher complimented the picture with a birthday wish for the minister, dubbing her as the prime example of "naari shakti" or women empowerment.

"Warm birthday greetings to our country's finance minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji. She is a prime example of naari shakti (women empowerment)," Kher tweeted.

"I have always been a great admirer of her. Have a wonderful birthday Mam!! Your life inspires millions. Thank you," his tweet further read.

Sitharaman who took charge of the Union Ministry of Finance in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term is the second female finance minister of the country after Indira Gandhi.

A stern articulator with outspoken views and dignified personality, Sitharaman bears the responsibility of steering the economy of the country. (ANI)

