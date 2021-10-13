Shefali Jariwala, Parag Tyagi worship unprivileged girls on Ashtami

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Couple Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tiwari have celebrated Kanya Pujan at their home by offering food to unprivileged girls.

Talking about the same, the couple said, "Every year we celebrate Navratri at home, we bring Matarani at home and we fast for all the days, ashtami is a very big day for us, that's when we perform the Kanya pooja. Every year we invite children that live around our streets, some from the slums, even the kids of our domestic house helps. We wash their feet and we take their blessings. We cook traditional halwa, puri and channa for them and we feed all of them at home. We also give them chocolates and gifts as a token of appreciation."

According to Shefali and Parag, the girls are a "swaroop of Maa Durga."



"This is just our way to celebrate Ashtami. These children dont come from fortunate backgrounds and if we can do something for them our way with the blessings of Mata Rani then why not. We believe that these Kanyas are a swaroop of Maa Durga and once we feed them, we then break our Navratri fast and eat the same food as them. I feel this is a very positive time of the year, it's a very big day for us and we try to make it joyous for these kids as much as we can," they added.



Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty and Yuvraj Singh have also shared pictures of their Kanya Pujan celebrations on social media. (ANI)

