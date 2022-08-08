Shefali Shah describes 2022 as "creatively satisfying year"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): With her acting prowess and choice of narratives, actor Shaifali Shah has always managed to win the hearts of people.

After the enthralling audience with her intense acting skills in 'Jalsa' and 'Human', Shaifali is now riding high on the success of her latest release 'Darlings', which also stars Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

In the film, Shaifali plays the role of a spirited woman- who despite bad marriage did not give up on life. Co-produced by Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, the film effectively highlights the abuse that so many women face in their marriages but also raises questions on what is the right way of dealing with a toxic relationship.



Speaking about the same, Shaifali said, "Personally, 2022 has been an amazing and creatively satisfying year so far, as I got to work on some of the most stimulating stories and movies. With such great stories- be it Jalsa, Human or Darlings, each piece of content this year has made me want to work 10x more. I am soooo happy that the audience is embracing such diverse content and showering me with so much love."

In the upcoming days, Shaifali is all set to come up with more interesting projects such as 'Delhi Crime 2' and 'Doctor G'.

Delhi Crime Season 2 will release on Netflix on August 26. The first season of the show written and directed by Richie Mehta, was based on the Delhi police's investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. Tanuj Chopra has been credited as the showrunner and director of Season 2.

'Doctor G' will feature Shaifali as Dr Nandini. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. It is touted as a social comedy and will be out on December 3. (ANI)

