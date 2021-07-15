Shefali Shah 'excited', 'nervous' about her directorial venture 'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Actor Shefali Shah is eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming directorial titled 'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji'.

Written and directed by Shefali, 'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji' is produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd. and presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

"It's a story of us, of everyone who is recognised by their relationships, family, home... A choice we happily make. But at some point or the other, we all have felt the strong need to let go of all responsibilities," Shefali said in a statement.



"The COVID-led lockdown rubbed into our faces the strong sense of isolation, but what if there was a different take on it," she added.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram Story and shared the film's first look, revealing that she is quite 'excited and nervous'.



"Another first...Anxious, nervous and excited as hell to share the first look of my film as a director," she wrote.

Apart from this, Shefali will also be seen in 'Darlings' alongside Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. (ANI)

