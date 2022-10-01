Shefali Shah opens up on playing doctor in 'Doctor G'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Actress Shefali Shah had a blast shooting for 'Doctor G', in which she will be seen playing a gynaecologist.

On Saturday, the makers unveiled a BTS video from the sets of the film. The clip shows the formation of Dr. Nandini played by Shefali Shah. In the video, the talented actress can be seen enjoying playing the character of the doctor and having a great time on the set with the team.

"It's always exciting. When I was a kid, I wanted to be a doctor, I wanted to be a neurosurgeon but Life had other plans and I wasn't ready to study physics," Shefali said.

She added, "It's a very very nice script, very sensitive, sweet and interesting subject and it's very funny".

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

Doctor G is a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in a medical campus and is a compelling and hilarious look at a male gynaecologist surviving an otherwise female-dominated world. Ayushmann plays the role of Dr Uday Gupta.

The film is set to hit the theatres on October 14. (ANI)

