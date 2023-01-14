Shefali Shah revisits 'Human' as web series turns 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Actress Shefali Shah took a stroll down memory lane on Saturday as her show 'Human' completed one year.

"Human completes a year and its still one of the most viewed shows and loved shows. I am just so glad I could be a part of the show which is talking about a really important thing and play a character which is always going to be the furthest away from me, and thats why its so much exciting. The show is going be there for prosperity for people to see forever. So it's really something," Shefali recalled.

Created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the show unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicines and their effect on people with a gripping tale of murder, mystery, lust, and manipulation.

Vipul also recalled creating 'Human', which recived positive response from the audience.

"I think what was very clear in our heads was that we are going to go ahead and make a very honest show. We are not going to do any balancing act, we are not going to be politically correct, we are not going to leave anything unturned. So we are going to go all out, we are going to be honest and we were not going to be scared of the result. I was very sure that if we told the story with full honesty and with full integrity, it's a story which will 100% connect with people. Also, at a point in time in your career, after doing 15-16 films of various genres, I also wanted to make something which was completely different, something that I had never done but at the same time, something that was very very important for society. So, I think Human was a perfect mix of all of these ingredients which I think is the reason why people connected with it," Vipul said.

"Human received magnificent praise from not just viewers but critics too. It was a real validation of our hard work and belief and perseverance," Mozez Singh added.

Kriti Kulhari also featured in the 10-episode web series. (ANI)