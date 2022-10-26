Shehnaaz Gill sends warm birthday wishes to Aayush Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Aayush Sharma turned a year older today. Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill shared a special birthday wish for 'Antim: The Final Truth' actor on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz shared glimpse of Aayush's last night birthday bash.

In the picture, 'Honsla Rakh' actor was seen posing with the birthday boy, Varun Sharma, television actor Siddharth Nigam and others.

Shehnaaz opted for a sheer black shirt that she teamed up with grey waistcoat and trouser.



Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday @aaysharma !! God bless you always!"

A host of celebrities were spotted at Aayush Sharma's birthday party on Tuesday evening. From Salman Khan, Sohail Khan to Shehnaaz Gill, Ahan Shetty, and Sonakshi Sinha - everyone came together to wish Aayush on his big day. Kangana Ranaut also turned up for the party.

After reportedly being diagnosed with dengue last week, Salman Khan made his first public appearance.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from that, Aayush was seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office.

Aayush impressed the audience with two varied avatars as he was featured in music videos- 'Pehli Pehli Baarish' and 'Chumma Chumma'.

Shehnaaz on the work front was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. (ANI)