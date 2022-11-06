Shehnaaz Gill shares cover of B Praak's 'Zindagi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill, on Saturday, dropped a cover video of her singing B Praak's 'Zindagi' song and left her fans emotional.

Taking to her Instagram, Shehnaaz shared a new singing video.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen in a casual look. Most of the time, she was seen keeping her eyes closed to feel the lyrics.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkkVXeOojwo/

The lyrics of this emotional song are penned by Jaani. The track featured in Pankaj Batra's directorial 'High-End Yaariyan'.

As soon as the video was posted, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Don't know after seeing that just tears came automatically... I can feel this song and this girl ...pain in your voice is totally showing."



Another comment reads, "You made me emotional Shehnaaz. Was waiting for Punjabi song."





"I'm in tears now... This line " meri waari the Rabba tu suta hi rahe gaya" pierces your heart," another user wrote.



Mentioning Sidharth Shukla in the comment, the user wrote, "Yah song Sid ke liy tha."



Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40. After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz has released a heartfelt music video tribute titled 'Tu Yaheen hai'. She also graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale and dedicated a special tribute in the beloved memory of her close friend.

She began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England' and later starred in 'Kala Shah Kala' and 'Daaka' in 2019.

Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. It is now speculated that she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Apart from that, she will be seen in the comedy film '100%' alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. (ANI)

