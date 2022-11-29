Shehnaaz Gill unveils poster of new song 'Ghani Syaani'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Actor Shehnaaz Gill on Tuesday unveiled the poster of her new song 'Ghani Syaani'.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz shared the poster which she captioned, "Ye raha first poster of our upcoming song Ghani Syaani with @mcsquare7000 Mark the date - 5th December 2022 Only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel."



In the song, Shehnaaz will be seen collaborating with the MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square/Lambardar, which will be out on December 5, 2022.

Soon after Shehnaaz unveiled the post, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons and shared their excitement for the new song.

"I was waiting to hear something new from Singer Shehnaaz anyway finally Singer Shehnaaz is coming..... With colab Mcsquare," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Whatever project Shehnaaz releases, her fans are always ready to make it a hit..."

"I am eagerly waiting to hear Shehnaaz's new song. And I like the poster a lot, I hope the song will also be a super duper hit...," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shehnaaz will be seen in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jan' alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Apart from that, she also has, a comedy film '100%' opposite John Abraham, Riteish Deshmkuh and Nora Fatehi in her kitty. (ANI)