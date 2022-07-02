Shehnnaaz Gill credits herself for "attracting water" in recent video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss' fame Shehnnaaz Gill seemed to "attract water", as claimed by her in her latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the bubbly Shehnaaz can be seen frolicking in the waters of a beach, having fun all by herself.

"Moon attracts water, but now see... Shehnaaz attracts water!" captioned the TV reality star.

In the short video, Shehnaaz can be seen calling the waves crashing on the shore to "come", telling the viewers that although the moon attracts the waters onto the shore, more and more waves seemed to be crashing on the beach even during daytime. She then goes on to explain, giving credit to herself that she is the one attracting the waters.

"I think mei attract kar Rahi hoon paani ko" said Shehnaaz with a smile, before leaping in joy at her supposed achievement and dipping her feet into the waters of the beach, squealing with excitement.

Shehnaaz looked quite pretty, donning a baggy sea-green graphic sweatshirt having Disney cartoons etched onto it and sported a pair of white flared pants. She chose to keep her straight hair loose, which flew in the wind and wore a set of small silver-studded earrings to complement her look. Shehnaaz looked quite happy in the video.

As soon as she posted the video on the photo-sharing app, her fans flooded her comment section with love and appreciation, adding heart emojis.

Recently, Shehnaaz made a ramp debut in bridal attire where she looked jaw-dropping in the traditional attire.

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz's close proximity to Actor Salman Khan, fans have been speculating that she will be seen in his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. (ANI)